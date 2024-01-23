Ya llegan los Oscars 2024: acá todos los nominados

Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid anunciaron las nominaciones a los Oscar 2024. La 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia se celebrará el domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood y se retransmitirá en directo por la cadena norteamericana ABC.
Por cuarta ocasión, será el presentador Jimmy Kimmel el encargado de dirigir de la gala más importante del cine internacional.
En lo que respecta a los nominados, Oppenheimer se destaca del resto con un total de 14 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Principal y Mejor Actriz de Reparto. Esta edición podría marcar la primera vez que Christopher Nolan se alce con la codiciada estatuilla. Cabe recordar que en 2002, el director fue nominado a Mejor Guion Original por Memento; en 2011 volvió a competir en esta categoría y en la de Mejor Película y en 2018 se sumó la categoría de Mejor Director, no obstante, se fue a casa con las manos vacías en cada ocasión.
En segundo lugar de la terna se encuentra Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos con 12 nominaciones. La cinta protagonizada por Emma Stone que narra la historia de una mujer que es regresada a la vida por un científico loco, también dio mucho de qué hablar en premiaciones anteriores como los Critics Choice Awards y los Globos de Oro, además, podría significar el segundo Oscar como Actriz Principal para Stone.
A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Guión Original
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Live
Mejor Guión Adaptado
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor canción original
“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original
American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Ni Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor largometraje internacional
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Mejor película de animación
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor montaje
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor diseño de producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
Mejor actor principal
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz protagonista
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor fotografía
El Conde (Edward Lachman)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Por primera vez en la historia de la premiación, la entrega de estatuillas se llevará a cabo durante la tarde, en vez del horario nocturno que acostumbra. Será a las 4:00 pm (hora del pacífico) que empiece la gala, terminando a las 7:30 pm. Para Latinoamérica, estos son los horarios en los que podrán verse los Premios Oscar 2024.
México, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica y Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia, Perú, Panamá y Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.
Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brasil y Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.