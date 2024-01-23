martes 23 de enero de 2024

ESPECTÁCULOS

Ya llegan los Oscars 2024: acá todos los nominados

La premiación será el 10 de marzo y se llevará a cabo durante la tarde, en vez del horario nocturno que acostumbra.

Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid anunciaron las nominaciones a los Oscar 2024. La 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia se celebrará el domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood y se retransmitirá en directo por la cadena norteamericana ABC.

Por cuarta ocasión, será el presentador Jimmy Kimmel el encargado de dirigir de la gala más importante del cine internacional.

En lo que respecta a los nominados, Oppenheimer se destaca del resto con un total de 14 nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Principal y Mejor Actriz de Reparto. Esta edición podría marcar la primera vez que Christopher Nolan se alce con la codiciada estatuilla. Cabe recordar que en 2002, el director fue nominado a Mejor Guion Original por Memento; en 2011 volvió a competir en esta categoría y en la de Mejor Película y en 2018 se sumó la categoría de Mejor Director, no obstante, se fue a casa con las manos vacías en cada ocasión.

En segundo lugar de la terna se encuentra Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos con 12 nominaciones. La cinta protagonizada por Emma Stone que narra la historia de una mujer que es regresada a la vida por un científico loco, también dio mucho de qué hablar en premiaciones anteriores como los Critics Choice Awards y los Globos de Oro, además, podría significar el segundo Oscar como Actriz Principal para Stone.

A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Guión Original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Live

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor canción original

  • “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
  • ”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
  • ”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
  • ”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • ”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
  • Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
  • Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Ni Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor largometraje internacional

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society of the Snow (Spain)
  • The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Mejor película de animación

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor montaje

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla: Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
  • Napoleon

Mejor actor principal

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz protagonista

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)
  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor fotografía

  • El Conde (Edward Lachman)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
  • Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
  • Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
  • Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección

  • Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Por primera vez en la historia de la premiación, la entrega de estatuillas se llevará a cabo durante la tarde, en vez del horario nocturno que acostumbra. Será a las 4:00 pm (hora del pacífico) que empiece la gala, terminando a las 7:30 pm. Para Latinoamérica, estos son los horarios en los que podrán verse los Premios Oscar 2024.

  • México, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica y Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.
  • Colombia, Perú, Panamá y Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.
  • Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brasil y Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.
